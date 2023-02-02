Temple teenager missing amid freezing, icy temperatures

15-year-old Aysia Harris
15-year-old Aysia Harris(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Wednesday asked the public for help locating 15-year-old Aysia Harris.

Harris is five feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said the girl was last seen on Jan. 31 wearing a black shirt, tan sweatpants, a green coat with fur, and carrying a pink Nike backpack.

If you have information, contact Temple police at 254-298-5500.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

Latest News

Surviving retired police chief reflects on 2019 crash amid dangerous conditions
Surviving retired police chief reflects on 2019 crash amid dangerous conditions
Now retired Riesel Police Chief is released from the hospital in 2019
Surviving retired police chief reflects on 2019 crash amid dangerous conditions
File Graphic (KWTX)
Woman killed after car becomes wedged underneath 18-wheeler on I-35
Ice sits on the powerlines, weighing it down
Thousands of Central Texas customers are without power, heading into another freezing night