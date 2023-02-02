Thousands of Central Texas customers are without power, heading into another freezing night

Bell & Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texans are going into the night without power after losing it, Wednesday morning.

Customers in Bell and Falls County made it two days into freezing temperatures before losing power.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the outages include 5,000 customers in Bell County and nearly 3,500 customers in Falls County.

“We’re keeping all of the drapes closed to keep some of the heat in, keep the cold out. We’re doing everything we know to do,” said Laura Brenek, a Temple resident without power.

The Brenek household lost power shortly after breakfast.

Despite not receiving a fix time, crews are out restoring power.

“We began receiving word around 4-5 this morning. We’ve continued restoration efforts throughout the day,” said Brandon Young, the General Manager for Heart of Texas Electric Co-Op.

The HOT electric co-op crews have focused restoration efforts in Temple, Cameron and Rosebud where it was reported the entire town lost power.

Back in Temple, unable to travel and no fix time as of 6 p.m., Wednesday, Brenek is worried about what to do for dinner.

“If I want to go somewhere I can’t. My car is in the garage. I’m short so I can’t reach the release lever on the electric garage door,” said Brenek.

If you come across any downed power lines, it’s best to not touch them and leave it to the professionals.

“We do have all of our crews locally deployed within the field as well as contractors. We have been able to make a lot of progress today,” said Young.

You can report any fallen lines as well as your outage , click here.

To get an updated look at outages in your area, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.