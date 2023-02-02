TRAFFIC ALERT: I-35 South closed at SH77 in Hillsboro

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - Interstate 35 South is closed at SH 77, the Hill County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post late Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office reported “multiple crashes” and said the bridge over SH 77 near the TA Travel Center “is one solid sheet off ice with large trucks not able to make it up.”

“If you do not need to be out PLEASE don’t be!”

Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

