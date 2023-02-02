Waco man indicted in DWI wreck that killed woman, injured others

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say was driving drunk when he was involved in a traffic accident in August in which a woman was killed and others were injured was indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury named Jason Dewayne Richards, 25, in a two-count indictment charging him with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in a traffic crash in which Cecilia Rodriguez was killed and Kenshe McGhee was injured.

Officers investigating the accident say the driver of a Chrysler 300 was traveling east in the 1600 block of South 18th Street about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 13 when the car collided with a Porsche SUV traveling north in the 1800 block of Jack Kultgen Expressway.

Police reported the Porsche SUV struck a curb and a telephone pole and landed upside down. Three passengers in the Porsche and the driver of the Chrysler were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Rodriguez, one of two passengers in the Chrysler, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Richards remains free on bonds totaling $30,000, according to jail records.

