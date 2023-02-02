Waco man indicted in DWI wreck that killed woman, injured others

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say was driving drunk when he was involved in a traffic accident in August in which a woman was killed and others were injured was indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury named Jason Dewayne Richards, 25, in a two-count indictment charging him with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in a traffic crash in which Cecilia Rodriguez was killed and Kenshe McGhee was injured.

Officers investigating the accident say the driver of a Chrysler 300 was traveling east in the 1600 block of South 18th Street about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 13 when the car collided with a Porsche SUV traveling north in the 1800 block of Jack Kultgen Expressway.

Police reported the Porsche SUV struck a curb and a telephone pole and landed upside down. Three passengers in the Porsche and the driver of the Chrysler were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Rodriguez, one of two passengers in the Chrysler, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Richards remains free on bonds totaling $30,000, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train
KWTX 10-Day Forecast

Latest News

KWTX@4: Annual Widowed Men & Women's Valentine Luncheon - 2.2.23
Waco funeral home to hold annual luncheon for widowed men and women
KWTX@4: Annual Widowed Men & Women's Valentine Luncheon - 2.2.23
KWTX@4: Annual Widowed Men & Women's Valentine Luncheon - 2.2.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 2.2.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 2.2.23
The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is encouraging Bell County residents to...
LEARN MORE: QR code to report storm damage in Bell County, Texas