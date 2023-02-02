Winter storm and ice storm warnings remain in effect

Icy conditions continue to remain a major story across Central Texas. For more information on this week’s winter storm: click here for everything you need to know. More periods of light freezing rain will continue across Central Texas through the evening hours. For most of us temperatures will remain below freezing, so more icy accumulations are possible.

Conditions start to change overnight tonight into Thursday morning as the final big wave of rain moves in. Since the storm system moving in has origins over the Pacific Ocean, temperatures will be slowly warming up as the final wave of rain pushes through. Rain coverage remains widely scattered from sunset until around midnight, but we’ll gradually see rain become widespread and locally heavy after that through sunrise. Overnight temperatures east of I-35 will likely stay just around freezing throughout the night allowing for a partial thawing with the straight up rain falling, but the I-35 corridor westward will stay below freezing and the overnight precipitation type is expected to again be freezing rain.

Temperatures should start to climb above freezing for most of us between 4-8am. Widespread rain continues through at least 9 AM and will gradually ease up by lunch time. The majority of tomorrow’s rain comes to a close by lunch time, but a few scattered showers remain possible through sunset as rain chances drop from 100% to near 30%. Once you get above freezing Thursday morning the threat for icy weather goes away, but it will still be wet and cold . Late-day temperatures Thursday will warm into the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will really warm up nicely as we head into Friday and into the weekend!!

