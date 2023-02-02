Woman killed after car becomes wedged underneath 18-wheeler on I-35

By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Rochelle Robertson, 21, of Fresno, Texas, as the woman killed when the KIA Forte she was driving became wedged beneath an 18-wheeler on I-35.

The deadly chain-reaction collision happened at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, on IH-35 North near mile marker 359.

DPS said a semi-trailer crashed into a Dodge Ram that was traveling at a reduced speed due to icy road conditions.

After crashing into the Dodge, the driver of semi-trailer lost control of the vehicle and slid into a Kia Forte, causing the Kia to become wedged under the trailer, and entrapping the driver, DPS said.

The driver of the Kia, later identified as Robertson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. “If you must drive in inclement weather, allow extra time to reach your destination. Share your travel plans with a friend or family, so someone knows your route,” Texas DPS said.

“On icy roads, drive slowly and increase the distance between your vehicle and others, as you may need additional room to stop.”

