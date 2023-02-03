3 found dead in Ohio home, police say

Police confirm triple homicide in Avondale
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported.

Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m. for a potentially dead person, said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a police spokesman.

“When our officers arrived, three deceased individuals were found. Our Homicide Unit is on scene conducting an investigation. We also have a victim advocate representative on scene for anyone who may need them,” the lieutenant said.

