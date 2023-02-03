Central Texan gets prison in child abuse case involving hungry girl found eating cat food at neighbor’s house

Several victims, all girls under 9, subjected to physical and psychological abuse
Toni Marie Martin, 32, of Cameron, Texas
Toni Marie Martin, 32, of Cameron, Texas(KWTX Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - District Judge John W. Youngblood sentenced Toni Marie Martin, 32, of Cameron, to 10 years in prison, the maximum sentence for a third degree felony conviction on a charge of continuous violence against the family.

Prosecutors said the case started when a child was spotted in a next-door neighbor’s home “so hungry she was eating cat food.”

An investigation was immediately launched into the treatment of several children at Martin’s home, all girls under nine years old.

“The investigation (revealed) that the girls were routinely underfed,” prosecutors said, adding the girls were also “physically and psychologically abused.”

Prosecutors said some of the abuse included duct taping the girls to their bed at night, locking the girls in a shed for extended periods of time, forcing the girls to physically fight each other for sport, encouraging a dog to bite the girls, and feeding the girls “slop” that was made in a blender.

The Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) immediately removed the children from the home.

“The children are now placed in a safe, stable home,” prosecutors said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train
KWTX 10-Day Forecast

Latest News

Deandre Retina Spears, 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of improper sexual activity with a...
Ex-McLennan County Jail kitchen employee pleads guilty to having sex with inmate
File Graphic (KWTX)
Paramedics unable to resuscitate man found lying next to vehicle in Copperas Cove
Magen Fieramusca
Texas woman accused of killing friend, taking baby sentenced
McGregor Volunteer Fire Department puts on unique fundraiser
McGregor VFD puts on unique fundraiser, includes giraffes, otters and a Valentine’s Day experience