Driver dead after crashing into parked 18-wheeler, Temple police say

By Joe Villasana
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a person dead.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop,

Police said the driver of the vehicle crashed into a parked 18-wheeler.

Police officers will have the road blocked down to one lane for a couple of hours.

This wreck remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

