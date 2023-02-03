Driver dead after crashing into parked 18-wheeler, Temple police say

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a person dead.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop,

Police said the driver of the vehicle crashed into a parked 18-wheeler.

Police officers will have the road blocked down to one lane for a couple of hours.

This wreck remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

