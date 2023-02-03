Ex-McLennan County Jail kitchen employee pleads guilty to having sex with inmate

Deandre Retina Spears, 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of improper sexual activity with a...
Deandre Retina Spears, 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of improper sexual activity with a person in custody.(PHOTO: Tommy Witherspoon for KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former kitchen worker at the McLennan County Jail pleaded guilty Friday to having sex with a three-time convicted felon while he was locked up in November 2020.

Deandre Retina Spears, 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of improper sexual activity with a person in custody, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted Spears’ guilty pleas and directed probation officers to conduct a background report, which he will review before sentencing Spears. Sentencing is set for April 14.

Prosecutors recommended that Spears be placed on deferred probation in a plea bargain with Spears.

Spears and her attorney, Melanie Walker, declined comment after Spears pleaded guilty Friday.

According to the indictment against Spears, she twice engaged in “deviate sexual intercourse,” or oral sex, with the inmate and “sexual intercourse” while the inmate was in custody. All three encounters occurred on the same day, according to county records.

The inmate was sentenced to seven years in prison for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in 2020. He also spent two stints in prison for possession of methamphetamine, records show.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train
KWTX 10-Day Forecast

Latest News

Toni Marie Martin, 32, of Cameron, Texas
Central Texan gets prison in child abuse case involving hungry girl found eating cat food at neighbor’s house
File Graphic (KWTX)
Paramedics unable to resuscitate man found lying next to vehicle in Copperas Cove
Magen Fieramusca
Texas woman accused of killing friend, taking baby sentenced
McGregor Volunteer Fire Department puts on unique fundraiser
McGregor VFD puts on unique fundraiser, includes giraffes, otters and a Valentine’s Day experience