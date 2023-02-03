Good News Friday: February 3, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 20 Killeen ISD DECA are advancing to state! After months of preparation the students competed against 1,200 other students within District 5 DECA. They will compete in march at the 2023 Texas DECA competition in Fort Worth. Congratulations guys!

More good news from KISD students. The cosmetology students competed in the Skills USA contest and brought home 14 blue ribbons and 3 red ribbons in different categories like braiding and flat nail. Blue is for first place and red is for second. Great job you all!

Copperas Cove High School Pride of Cove Color Guard captured 1st place in the Texas Color Guard Circuit Contest in Dripping Springs! The team will compete again two Saturdays from now in Buda. The Color Guard is coached by teacher Nancy Norris and assisted by Teacher Chrissy Link.

Cheerleaders from Belton high school and Lake Belton high school earned a spot in the UIL State Spirit Championship finals last month in Fort Worth. The Lake Belton team placed 12th out of 20 finalists and the Belton high team placed 17th out of 20.

Kevin Thomas is a Senior from new Belton tech and has been named a candidate in the 20-23 u-s presidential scholars program. Thomas is the service coordinator for the national honor society and works for the student newspaper -- Blair saint journal. He’s also spent the past two summers interning with clinical research institutions in India and would like to go into medicine after graduating.

Pete Sousa and Ke’Sha Lopez have earned the Waco Faith and Family International Film Festival’s Annual Championship Award.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.