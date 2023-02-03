‘A hardcore pedophile’: Former Axtell man with pending child sex assault charges back in jail on unrelated child molestation charges

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Axtell man who has had child sexual assault charges pending in McLennan County for more than five years is back in jail on unrelated charges from 2019 alleging child molestation.

Thomas Richard Webb, 63, remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $300,000 after he was arrested Monday in Guadalupe County.

Webb is charged with three counts of indecency with a child by contact in alleged January 2019 incidents in which three girls, ages 8, 11 and 14, reported Webb touched them inappropriately while swimming at a friend’s house.

According to McLennan County court records, Webb was indicted in 2018 on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact.

Webb remained in jail under bonds totaling $400,000 until Judge David Hodges reduced his bonds to $100,000 in March 2019, allowing Webb to make bail and secure his release.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said detectives launched an investigation of Webb in March 2017 after two young family members alleged he sexually assaulted them. As the investigation progressed, three adult relatives, two females and one male, also came forward, alleging Webb molested them when they were younger, McNamara said.

McNamara said he is not sure why the new warrants on the 2019 charges were not served on Webb until this week. However, he said once his deputies realized there were outstanding warrants for Webb, they found him within a few days at an RV park on the Guadalupe River near Seguin and arrested him.

“I don’t know what happened, but as soon as we realized these charges were outstanding, our FAST (Fugitive Apprehension and Special Task) unit guys tracked him to where he was hiding out in an RV park near Seguin,” McNamara said. “He is a hardcore pedophile and needs to go to prison.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.