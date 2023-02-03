‘A nightmare’: Temple family grapples with consequences of ice storm, trees falling on home

The Drumms are just one of dozens of Central Texas families picking up the pieces after this week’s ice storms.
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Jacob Drumm was on a trip in Michigan when he received word from his neighbors that trees had fallen on his house during Wednesday’s ice storm.

“They walked over to our property and noted that two trees had split, one landing on the first story porch roof and then the other one landing on the second story roof,” Drumm, a Temple resident, told KWTX.

But that wasn’t the worst damage. Drumm’s wife’s car was also hit with tree branches, shattering her windshield.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Drumm said. “It’s done some damage to the front end of the car. Thankfully, the brunt of the limb fell about a foot away from it, so it’s all the branches coming off of the main limb that did the damage.”

This is the case for dozens of Central Texans, as tree removal services start their cleanup efforts to help pick up the pieces.

“Today the phone’s definitely ringing a lot, with ice weighing down live oak trees,” Neill Goss, the owner of Goss Tree Service in Waco, said. ”We’re getting a lot of limb failure right now.”

Goss says the trees most impacted are evergreens due to their larger leaves that can hold onto ice.

“Water is extremely heavy,” Goss said. “You add that to the entire volume of the tree and it’s gonna be more than the limbs can hold.”

The weight of this ice is also impacting conductor poles, prolonging the power outages prevalent across Central Texas.

“The ice accumulation on the conductor is creating such loading,” Brandon Young, the general manager of the Heart of Texas Electric Cooperative, told KWTX. “The weight of the ice is pulling poles over and pulling the conductor off of the pole.”

As of Thursday night, nearly 20,000 people have been impacted by these power outages in Bell county alone, and many of them still have no idea when their power will be restored.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train
KWTX 10-Day Forecast

Latest News

Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz, 52, was charged with manslaughter Monday. (Jail photo)
Former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz’s trial resumes after weather cancellations
KWTX@4: Annual Widowed Men & Women's Valentine Luncheon - 2.2.23
Waco funeral home to hold annual luncheon for widowed men and women
Jacob Drumm of Temple says his wife’s car was also hit with tree branches, shattering her...
Cleanup efforts after the ice storm
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco man indicted in DWI wreck that killed woman, injured others