Paramedics unable to resuscitate man found lying next to vehicle in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove police identified Kenneth Dean Moseley, 75, as the man who died after he was found lying next to a vehicle Friday morning.

A police officer observed Moseley on the ground in the 1600 block of North First Street at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.

“The officer stopped to check his welfare and discovered the male was not breathing, and appeared to be suffering a medical emergency,” police said.

Paramedics immediately arrived at the scene, and began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but Moseley could not be resuscitated, police said.

Coryell County Justice of the Peace John Guinn pronounced the man dead at 9:33 a.m.

Police said the department’s Criminal Investigations Division also responded to the scene and is investigating the incident.

No further information was provided.

