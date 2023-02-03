Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo

Davion Irvin was arrested Thursday and was charged with six counts of animal cruelty
Davion Irvin was arrested Thursday and was charged with six counts of animal cruelty(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By JAMIE STENGLE
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the case of the two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo after he was spotted near the animal exhibits at an aquarium in the city, police said Friday.

Davion Irvin was arrested Thursday and was charged with six counts of animal cruelty, Dallas police said. Jail records, which don’t list an attorney for him, indicate that he faces five charges of animal cruelty and that his bail was set at $25,000.

The reason for the discrepancy between police and the jail in the number of charges was not immediately clear.

Police said officers arrested him after getting a tip that he had been seen near the animal exhibits at the Dallas Aquarium.

The monkeys named Bella and Finn went missing Monday, and a cut was found in their enclosure. Police found them the next day in a vacant house south of the zoo after getting a tip.

There have been several unusual events at the zoo over the past few weeks, including other enclosure fences that were cut, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and that further charges are possible.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train
File Graphic (KWTX)
Woman killed after car becomes wedged underneath 18-wheeler on I-35

Latest News

Central Texas remain without power
Thousands of Central Texans remain without power
Central Texans remain without power following winter storm
Central Texans still without power early Friday morning
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: February 3, 2023
Good News Friday: February 3, 2023