Temple police investigate night shooting, No one injured

Five gun shells found, no injuries reported.
Five gun shells found, no injuries reported.(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:50 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 9:42 p.m. Thursday Feb 2nd, 2023.

Officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Filly Lane.

Near the 800 block of Filly Lane, officers say they found a pickup truck damaged by gunfire.

Five shell casings were found on the ground.

No one was injures were reported.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
KWTX 10-Day Forecast
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

Latest News

Two Waco associations bring safety teacher training course to local educators
Thomas Richard Webb, 63, remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $300,000...
‘A hardcore pedophile’: Former Axtell man with pending child sex assault charges back in jail on unrelated child molestation charges
Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz, 52, was charged with manslaughter Monday. (Jail photo)
Former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz’s trial resumes after weather cancellations
Jacob Drumm of Temple says his wife’s car was also hit with tree branches, shattering her...
‘A nightmare’: Temple family grapples with consequences of ice storm, trees falling on home