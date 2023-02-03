Temple police investigate night shooting, No one injured

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 9:42 p.m. Thursday Feb 2nd, 2023.

Officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Filly Lane.

Near the 800 block of Filly Lane, officers say they found a pickup truck damaged by gunfire.

Five shell casings were found on the ground.

No one was injures were reported.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

