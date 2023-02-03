WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of Central Texans remain without power this morning as crews continue to restore power following damages from the winter storm.

The Temple and Belton areas continue to have over 10,000 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. The number of customers without power has decreased then increased throughout the morning, remaining steadily over 10,500 customers without power. The current estimate when power will be restored is currently unknown according to Oncor’s outage map.

As of around 6 p.m. Thursday, almost the entire city of Marlin was without power. In a letter from Marlin’s mayor, around 5 p.m., she said almost 3,000 customers were without power out of the 3,296 customers in Marlin. Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, about 1,600 customers were without power. As of 8:30 a.m., about 1,300 customers are without power.

Residents tell KWTX that many have been without power since Wednesday evening. The HEB in Marlin was open for cash-only, non-dairy purchases yesterday, and a Marlin resident said the hospital’s back-up generator went out.

Marlin continues to improve with outages across the area. Many say they are grateful for the hard work of the Oncor crews that have been working tirelessly to restore power.

The city announced around 8:40 a.m. that the water plant’s power has been restored as well.

Killeen customers are continuing to see their lights turn on as over 700 customers were without power around 4:30 a.m.. As of 9 a.m., around 500 customers are without power.

The Waco area currently has about 1,200 customers without power as of 9 a.m.

The Cameron area is also seeing about 1,000 people without power as well.

Even though Salado customers started the morning off with about 1,000 customers without power, as of 9 a.m., 500 customers are without power.

Restoration times are currently unknown according to Oncor across the board.

KWTX will continue monitoring outages across Central Texas.

