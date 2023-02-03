Waco funeral home to hold annual luncheon for widowed men and women

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory will host its Annual Widowed Men & Women’s Valentine Luncheon on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at its on-site reception center located at 5201 Steinbeck Bend.

The festivities will include good food and entertainment, the funeral home said.

After much thought on how to comfort and honor those who may be missing their significant other on Valentine’s Day, Lake Shore Funeral Home decided in 2014 to recognize local widows and widowers with a luncheon.

The luncheons were not held in 2021 and 2022 because of the pandemic, but its last event drew more than 100 people, all wearing the traditional Valentine colors.

The luncheon is open to anyone who has lost their spouse or significant other.

R.S.V.P. is required by noon, Monday, February 6th by calling 254-752-5900.

You can also reserve online at LakeShoreFH.com.

Click on the QR code below for more information:

