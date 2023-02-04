Huntsville PD investigating fatal shooting at party

According to The Huntsville Item, Assistant Chief of Police Jim Barnes has confirmed the two suspects were arrested.
Huntsville Police are looking to identify two people connected to a shooting at a large house...
Huntsville Police are looking to identify two people connected to a shooting at a large house party early Saturday morning.(KBTX)
By Alex Egan and Tyler Hoskins
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a large house party early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and three others injured.

HPD said they responded to the area of 19th Street and Avenue O just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday and located the four victims. All four were taken to area hospitals where one of the victims was pronounced dead. The three other victims were listed in critical condition. According to The Huntsville Item, another victim was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.

The identities of the victims are being withheld until family notifications have been made.

According to The Huntsville Item, Assistant Chief of Police Jim Barnes has confirmed the two suspects were arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. John Thompson at (936) 291-5427 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 294-9494.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

Latest News

Several days after the ice storm that hit Austin, Texas, a fallen tree still blocks a northwest...
Frustrated south Austin residents powerless, want answers
ELEMENT: FAA logo - Current Logo as of 1/2023
Crash averted at Austin airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate
The Hampton Inn in Temple has been fully booked out the last couple of days, according to a...
RESIDENTS TURN TO HOTELS AS POWER OUTAGES PERSIST IN BELL COUNTY
Rev Roscoe Harrison Jr. Way now stands in Temple
City of Temple honors the late Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. at a street renaming ceremony
Ice storm causes widespread power outages
Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution