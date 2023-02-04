Marlin Police make multiple arrests after old VA hospital broken into
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - At around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Marlin Police were dispatched on a call for three suspicious vehicles at the old VA hospital.
Upon arrival authorities found a hole cut in the fence and confirmed the hospital had been broken into.
Six people were arrested and three vehicles were towed from the area, according to a Facebook post by the Marlin Police Department.
Falls County Sheriffs Office assisted with making these arrests.
