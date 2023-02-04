Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena

K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure(Lorena Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena police have arrested a suspect in connection with a large drug seizure, Saturday morning.

Authorities noticed the vehicle driving recklessly and requested assistance from Troy PD once the pursuit began.

The suspect made it to Jarrell before their vehicle gave out and they were apprehended.

Lorena PD then found 150 lbs. of marijuana in the vehicle, according to a Facebook post by Lorena’s Chief Holt.

Authorities found that the suspect, currently in custody, is wanted in Bexar County for burglary.

No injuries were sustained during this incident.

Upon contact, Officer Greer discovered approximately 150 lbs of Marijuana in the vehicle.

The suspect was also found to be wanted out of Bexar County for Burglary.

The suspect was arrested and we are happy to report no one sustained injuries during this incident

Lorena family, your police department is committed to suppressing the criminal element and enhancing the quality of life for our residents. Thank you Officer Greer and K-9 Drogen for a job well done!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

Latest News

Marlin PD make multiple arrests in VA break-in
Marlin Police make multiple arrests after old VA hospital broken into
Car drives into Iglesia Misionera Biblica
Driver arrested after car collides into church
Thousands on night three without power in Falls and Bell counties
Thousands of Central Texans brace for night 3 without power
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast