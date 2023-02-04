Nice Warming Trend Through the Weekend!

We have a chance for some patchy fog to form early Saturday morning, and that could lead to some slick spots on elevated surfaces. Freezing fog is especially dangerous because the moisture in the air more easily freezes on surfaces, especially those bridges and overpasses. Thankfully, it’s Saturday, so we’ll start to warm up before many folks get on the roads, but at the same time the morning commute Saturday may be a bit more dangerous.

We’re expecting a really nice weekend this weekend, but it’ll still be on the chilly side Saturday. The morning lows in the mid-to-upper 20s will warm into the mid-to-upper 50s with partly cloudy skies overhead. Gusty south winds are expected to return, gusting as high as 20 MPH, but that’ll help to get those temperatures above freezing during the day and staying above freezing Sunday morning. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s Sunday should warm into the mid-60s Sunday afternoon.

Our next storm systems will move through early-to-mid week and then maybe again late next week. There’s a LOT of uncertainty about when these systems will arrive and the early/mid-week storm system will impact the late-week storm system. As of right now, we’re forecasting the first storm system to arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening bringing us a chance for showers and storms before departing Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s Monday and then in the mid-60s Tuesday so there’s a small chance for a stray strong storm, but the severe weather odds are low. If the front doesn’t move through until Wednesday then we may see rain a bit deeper into the week and maybe even into the weekend.

