Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power

(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power.

Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have been days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.

“Just moving around [at night], it worries me,” Wilson explained.

And in his small community of just over 5,500 people, he knows if he is without so are his neighbors.

He says he keeps trying to find answers.

“I’ve called, I’ve text, and they say they are working on it,” Wilson said.

Falls county took a hard hit from power outages, with roughly 1,900 people starting their Friday in the dark.

But as of Friday evening, that number dropped to just over 1,300.

“It wasn’t until today when the roads started to really clear up to where we could get to the problem areas,” explained Andy Morgan, a spokesperson for Oncor.

Another problem area was Bell county, especially in Temple. But Oncor tells KWTX the numbers are on a steady decline.

As of Friday morning, Bell county had 20,000 customers without power, but that number dropped to 14,000 Friday afternoon. And by the evening, it was down to 11,000.

