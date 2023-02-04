Warmer weather continues into the start of the week

After a cold, freezing start to our Saturday, warmer weather made a comeback just in time for all your outdoor weekend plans. Sunshine and south winds allowed our temperatures to warm into the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday afternoon. Calm winds will be with the area overnight into our Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay above freezing, in the upper 30s to mid 40s, heading into Sunday morning. Some patchy dense fog will be possible, with the lowest visibility set for areas near and east of I-35. After some morning fog, sunshine and south/southwest winds prevail for the afternoon, which allows our temperatures to soar into the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

The warming trend continues as we head into the new work week. Monday will feature stronger south winds. Cloud cover will be on the increase Monday, but despite the extra clouds, temperatures will still warm into the low to mid 70s for the afternoon. A cold front is set to move in on Tuesday and put an end to our warming trend for the work week and also bring back some rain chances. The cold front will be working its way in late in the day. Some showers will be possible by Tuesday morning ahead of the front, with a better chance for a few thunderstorms near and east of I-35 for the afternoon and evening hours as the front rolls through. Right now, severe weather chances look low, but a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. Rain continues Tuesday night into Wednesday, with rain ending west to east throughout the morning hours on Wednesday and drier and cooler conditions moving in for the afternoon. Temperatures on Tuesday look to be around the mid 60s. Temperatures will be back into the upper 50s behind the front on Wednesday. With temperatures set to remain ABOVE FREEZING while we have rain in the area this week, we have NO concerns for any wintry weather. Rain totals for areas west of I-35 look to be around 0.5″ to 1″ and 1″ to 2″ inches near and east of the interstate.

Models show a little warm up for Thursday with temperatures back into the 60s. This warm up is very brief as another front is set to move in by Friday. Right now, this front looks to move through dry and only bring in some cloud cover. This front does look to bring in colder than normal weather for the end of the following week. Highs for Friday and Saturday look to stay in the low 50s, with maybe some freezing temperatures possible for Saturday morning. South winds return by next Sunday which kick starts another warming trend. Temperatures look to warm back close to 60° for Sunday and into the 60s for the start of the following week. We may have to watch for some rain chances returning around Valentine’s Day, but it’s a bit too early to tell if any outdoor romantic plans will be ruined. We’ll keep you updated so you can plan accordingly for your significant other.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.