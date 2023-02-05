$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

The Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix has officially opened at the Phoenix Convention...
The Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix has officially opened at the Phoenix Convention Center!(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — $100,000 of NFL production equipment was stolen from the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix Saturday.

Phoenix police responded to a report about a theft around 5 p.m. near Washington and 2nd streets. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Phoenix Police Department’s non-emergency line or Silent Witness.

