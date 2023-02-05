130-year-old Belton church receives $100k restoration grant

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - With nearly 130 years of history, Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Belton ranks as the second oldest Black church in Texas.

And now, it’s getting a makeover with help from the city of Belton and a $100,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Preserving Black Churches grant program.

“This church is considered a historical treasure,” Patrick Russell, the pastor of Mount Zion, told KWTX. “It’s a landmark, so the city wants to help us with this uptake and upkeep and everything.”

With its ripe age has come wear and tear over the years, so this grant will be used to preserve and restore the exterior and interior of the original building.

“The windows need work, the flooring needs some work, the exterior needs lots of work,” Paul Romer, the director of communications for the City of Belton, said. “So the restoration would be really a complete restoration of the interior and exterior of that building.”

Sitting right on the Nolan Creek hike and bike trail, Mount Zion’s location also plays an important role in its history.

“It’s across the street from the Harris Community Center, which is a formerly segregated school house and the hub of government in Belton today,” Romer said. “That’s where our city council meets twice a month.”

Pastor Russell says that restoring the church will revive an important piece of black history in the community.

“Years ago, this was the only place that Blacks in the community could come,” Russell told KWTX. “So this was the main place they would come whether someone died, whether there was a celebration, a wedding, this was a staple in the Black community. So it’s important to get that back up and running, so they can have that once again.”

The full restoration of Mount Zion is estimated to cost $367,048, with additional funding for the project coming from a $75,000 preservation Texas grant, as well as a match of $25,000, which will be provided by the church.

Russell estimates restorations will be done before the end of 2023.

