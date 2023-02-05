City of Temple honors the late Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. at a street renaming ceremony

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple honored the the late Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. with a street of his very own.

Harrison Jr., who died on Feb. 6, 2022, was born in 1944, in Belton, and attended Harris High School, a black-only high school.

He went on to attend Prairie View A&M and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.

Members of the community and those close to Harrison Jr. gather for the ceremony. (City of Temple)

Click here to read more on the life of Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr.

