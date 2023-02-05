City of Temple honors the late Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. at a street renaming ceremony

Rev Roscoe Harrison Jr. Way now stands in Temple
Rev Roscoe Harrison Jr. Way now stands in Temple(City of Temple)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple honored the the late Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. with a street of his very own.

Harrison Jr., who died on Feb. 6, 2022, was born in 1944, in Belton, and attended Harris High School, a black-only high school.

He went on to attend Prairie View A&M and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.

Members of the community and those close to Harrison Jr. gather for the ceremony.
Members of the community and those close to Harrison Jr. gather for the ceremony.(City of Temple)

Click here to read more on the life of Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

Latest News

Ice storm causes widespread power outages
Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution
Close to a dozen TBM members are helping trim tree limbs on the ground and at the tops of the...
TBM deploys to Temple to help with cleanup efforts
Temple Police squad car
Temple police investigating shooting
fastcast downtown waco alico building
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast