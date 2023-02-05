City of Temple honors the late Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. at a street renaming ceremony
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple honored the the late Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. with a street of his very own.
Harrison Jr., who died on Feb. 6, 2022, was born in 1944, in Belton, and attended Harris High School, a black-only high school.
He went on to attend Prairie View A&M and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
