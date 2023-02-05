Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution

Ice storm causes widespread power outages
Ice storm causes widespread power outages(Lauren Rangel)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday.

It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd, according to Holland VFD.

Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted.

The lineman was air transported to a medical facility for further treatment.

The Holland VFD asks the community to, “take this time to understand the dangers the lineman face everyday.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

