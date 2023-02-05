Lineman airlifted to medical facility after he was shocked in Central Texas

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to a call regarding a lineman shocked Saturday evening.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD.

Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been shocked.

The lineman was airlifted to a medical facility for further treatment.

The Holland VFD asked the community to “take this time to understand the dangers the lineman face everyday.”

KWTX is working to learn more about the lineman’s condition.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.