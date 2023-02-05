North Texas sex offender is February’s featured fugitive for DPS

Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender John Ashley, 34, has been named this month’s Featured...
Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender John Ashley, 34, has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive.(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender John Ashley, 34, has been designated as the the state agency’s featured fugitive for the month of February.

The reward for information leading to his arrest has been increased to $3,000 if the tip is received this month and leads to an indictment.

Ashley, of Fort Worth, has been wanted since December 2020, when the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation.

In December 2021, the Fort Worth Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

In May 2020, Ashley was convicted of sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 16-year-old girl, and sentenced to 10 years probation.

Ashley is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

Latest News

Mug shots have been released of the two men who are facing charges related to the quadruple...
Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting
AR-15 found
Waco K9 officer Andor helps Hewitt PD find suspect’s AR-15
Huntsville Police are looking to identify two people connected to a shooting at a large house...
Huntsville PD investigating fatal shooting at party
The suspect is described as 6 feet, 250 pounds and wearing a black long jacket, brown hood,...
Temple Bush’s Chicken owner offering $5k reward following robbery