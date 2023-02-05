North Texas sex offender is February’s featured fugitive for DPS

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender John Ashley, 34, has been designated as the the state agency’s featured fugitive for the month of February.

The reward for information leading to his arrest has been increased to $3,000 if the tip is received this month and leads to an indictment.

Ashley, of Fort Worth, has been wanted since December 2020, when the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation.

In December 2021, the Fort Worth Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

In May 2020, Ashley was convicted of sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 16-year-old girl, and sentenced to 10 years probation.

Ashley is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

