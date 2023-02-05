Temple police identify dead driver in crash involving a parked 18-wheeler

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The identity of the victim in Fridays crash is 61- year-old Jessie Haley of Jarrell, according to the Temple Police Department.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 6:30 a.m. Feb 3 in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop,

Police said Haley crashed into a parked 18-wheeler.

This wreck remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

