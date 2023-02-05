Temple police identify dead driver dead in crash involving a parked 18-wheeler
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The identity of the victim in Fridays crash is 61- year-old Jessie Haley of Jarrell, according to the Temple Police Department.
The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 6:30 a.m. Feb 3 in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop,
Police said Haley crashed into a parked 18-wheeler.
This wreck remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.