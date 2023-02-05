Temple police identify dead driver dead in crash involving a parked 18-wheeler

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The identity of the victim in Fridays crash is 61- year-old Jessie Haley of Jarrell, according to the Temple Police Department.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 6:30 a.m. Feb 3 in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop,

Police said Haley crashed into a parked 18-wheeler.

This wreck remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

Latest News

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Temple police identify victim of fatal crash
FILE- Crews from Pedernales Electric Company work to repair downed power lines in Buda on...
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm
AR-15 found
Waco Police Department K-9 Andor helps tracks missing AR-15
Anniston Longer, 7,
Central Texas girl on road to recovery after icy weather incident with power line