Temple police identify victim of fatal crash

By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police has identified the victim in a fatal crash as Margaret Flood, 59, of Temple.

“The preliminary investigation shows Flood was hit by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, pending lab results,” said Nohely Mackowiak, spokeswoman for the City of Temple.

Police responded around 5:15 p.m. to the 3100 block of N. Third St. for a crash involving two cars.

When officers got there, they found that a female driver was dead at the scene. The driver in the second car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Temple police identify dead driver dead in crash involving a parked 18-wheeler
FILE- Crews from Pedernales Electric Company work to repair downed power lines in Buda on...
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm
AR-15 found
Waco Police Department K-9 Andor helps tracks missing AR-15
Anniston Longer, 7,
Central Texas girl on road to recovery after icy weather incident with power line