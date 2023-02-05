Temple police identify victim of fatal crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police has identified the victim in a fatal crash as Margaret Flood, 59, of Temple.

“The preliminary investigation shows Flood was hit by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, pending lab results,” said Nohely Mackowiak, spokeswoman for the City of Temple.

Police responded around 5:15 p.m. to the 3100 block of N. Third St. for a crash involving two cars.

When officers got there, they found that a female driver was dead at the scene. The driver in the second car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

