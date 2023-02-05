Temple police investigating shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police are investigating a shooting after finding a house and a building that were hit by gunfire.

Officers responded to the scene just after nine Saturday evening in the 1200 block of S. Third St. in reference to a shots fired call.

According to police no injuries were reported, but they are still looking for a suspect. There is no suspect description but witnesses say they saw a white vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

