Temple police respond to fatal crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left one person dead.

Police responded around 5:15 p.m. to the 3100 block of N. Third St. for a crash involving two cars.

When officers got there, they found that a female driver was dead at the scene. The driver in the second car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

