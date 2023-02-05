Temple police respond to fatal crash

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left one person dead.

Police responded around 5:15 p.m. to the 3100 block of N. Third St. for a crash involving two cars.

When officers got there, they found that a female driver was dead at the scene. The driver in the second car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

