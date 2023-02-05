Waco Police Department K-9 Andor helps tracks missing AR-15

AR-15 found
AR-15 found(Waco Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An AR-15 was found by the Waco Police Department K-9 Andor following a call of assistance from a Central Texas police department Saturday night.

K-9 Andor and a Waco Police officer were called in the evening of Feb. 4 to assist The Hewitt Police Department during a disturbance call.

According to officials, an AR-15 needed to be located, after the suspect was found without the firearm.

K-9 Andor
K-9 Andor(Waco Police Department)

K-9 Andor searched and located the firearm off the streets.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

Latest News

FILE- Crews from Pedernales Electric Company work to repair downed power lines in Buda on...
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm
Anniston Longer, 7,
Central Texas girl on road to recovery after icy weather incident with power line
Mount Zion is the second oldest Black church in Texas, with nearly 130 years of history.
130-year-old Belton church receives $100k restoration grant
Several days after the ice storm that hit Austin, Texas, a fallen tree still blocks a northwest...
Frustrated south Austin residents powerless, want answers