Waco Police Department K-9 Andor helps tracks missing AR-15

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An AR-15 was found by the Waco Police Department K-9 Andor following a call of assistance from a Central Texas police department Saturday night.

K-9 Andor and a Waco Police officer were called in the evening of Feb. 4 to assist The Hewitt Police Department during a disturbance call.

According to officials, an AR-15 needed to be located, after the suspect was found without the firearm.

K-9 Andor (Waco Police Department)

K-9 Andor searched and located the firearm off the streets.

