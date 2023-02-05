Warm start to the work week before rain chances and cooler temperatures return

After frigid conditions last week, we had a wonderful warming trend take place over the weekend. Outside on Sunday we started off a bit foggy, but once that cleared we had a full dose of sunshine and temperatures soared into the low to mid 70s. We stay much warmer than normal heading into the new work week. Heading back to work and school Monday morning look for mild temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Dense fog will be possible across Central Texas for the morning commute. Cloud cover will increase and gusty south winds will be in place for Central Texas throughout the day on Monday. Despite the extra cloud cover, temperatures will still warm into the mid 60s to low 70s for the afternoon.

Those stronger winds Monday are also a sign of our next weather system approaching our area. A Pacific cold front will move in throughout the day on Tuesday. The front will put an end to our warming trend for the work week and also bring back some rain chances. Some showers will be possible by early Tuesday morning ahead of the front, with a better chance for a few thunderstorms near and east of I-35 for the afternoon and evening hours as the front rolls through. Right now, severe weather chances look low, but a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. The better chance for severe storms will be along the Gulf Coast. Rain continues Tuesday night into Wednesday, with rain ending west to east throughout the morning hours on Wednesday and drier and cooler conditions moving in for the afternoon. Temperatures on Tuesday look to be around the low to mid 60s and drop back into the upper 50s for Wednesday. With temperatures set to remain ABOVE FREEZING while we have rain in the area this week, we have NO concerns for any wintry weather. Rain totals for areas west of I-35 look to be around 0.10″ to 0.5″ with 0.5″ to 1.5″ near and east of the interstate. We’re still seeing some differences between our forecast models regarding how much rain will fall and when the rain will move out - So make sure to check back in for more updates.

Since the Pacific front will not bring a major cool down, southwest winds return Thursday and warm our temperatures back into the 60s for the afternoon - But the warm up is brief as another front is set to move in by Friday. Right now, this front looks to move through dry and only bring in some cloud cover with any precipitation passing well to our northeast. This front does look to bring in colder than normal weather for the end of the following week. Highs for Friday look to stay in the low 50s and mid 50s for Saturday, with maybe some freezing temperatures possible for the mornings next weekend. South winds return for Super Bowl Sunday, which kick starts another warming trend into Valentine’s Day. Temperatures look to warm back close to 60° for Sunday and into the 60s for the start of the following week. We may have to watch for some rain chances returning around Valentine’s Day, but it’s a bit too early to tell if any outdoor romantic plans will be ruined.

