2 abducted Missouri children found in a Florida supermarket after going missing nearly a year ago

Kristi Gilley
Kristi Gilley(HIGH SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CBS
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Miss. (CBS NEWS)- Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said.

Officers located the woman, 12-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy shopping in Winn Dixie “after disguising their identities,” the High Springs Police Department said without elaborating.

Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court records show Gilley, 36, remained in jail on Sunday.

High Springs police officers found Gilley and the two children in the supermarket after running a routine vehicle tag check that indicated the vehicle’s owner was a fugitive, the High Springs Police Department said in a news release. High Springs is located about 22 miles northwest of Gainesville, Florida.

The children had been missing from Clay County, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, since March 15, 2022.

The High Springs Police Department said the children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families and would be reunited with family members in Missouri.

Gilley’s court-appointed lawyer from the local public defender’s office didn’t respond to an emailed inquiry on Sunday.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena

Latest News

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department are seeking assistance in identifying this...
Killeen Police Department asking for help in assault case
(LEFT TO RIGHT) Matthew Sykes, 18, Xzavier Jones, 20, and Alexander Wyatt, 30,
Three suspects arrested in connection to armed carjacking at gas station
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
Texas defense hawks urge Congress away from military funding cuts to raise the debt ceiling
City of Belton receives grant to build park around historic landmark
City of Belton receives $750,000 grant to build a park around a local historic landmark