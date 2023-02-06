Baylor football teams up with No Limitations on the gridiron

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sports are for everyone. There shouldn’t be limits to what you can do, no matter the circumstance.

Since 2014, No Limitations, an organization in Waco, has helped kids with disabilities stay active, giving them the chance to play just like everybody else.

Elyse Ellis, one of the parents of an athlete that participates in No Limitations, described the impact the organization has had on her daughter.

“It’s helped her not be so shy,” said Ellis. “She loves to communicate with people now, she loves to hang out with people. Doing stuff like this she gets to make a ton of new friends.”

No Limitations has a hard-working team behind them to help put on sporting events year-round. Julie Potts, one of the members on the board of directors, said all of the work is worth it when they see friends and family cheering on the athletes.

“It’s getting to see the families, and the joy that everyone is putting into their hearts,” Potts said. “This is a community effort, it takes a village. To have all of these people volunteer, these kids wouldn’t get to do these sports without the help of this amazing community that we’re lucky enough to be a part of.”

This past weekend, Baylor football teamed up with No Limitations and D1 Training in Waco to put on a football game. The event included a series of games with cheerleaders, a halftime show, play-by-play, and many smiles.

Baylor wide receiver Josh Cameron said it was something that everyone was looking forward to days leading up.

“We had to bring that energy, got to bring that juice,” said Cameron. “We got to be all for the kids. We’ve just been talking about it all week and now we’re here and it’s awesome.”

The event was held at the D1 Training facility with their staff helping maintain the huge turnout of the event. Chris Platt, a strength coach at D1 and former Baylor football player, always looks forward to football games with No Limitations.

“It’s an event like no other,” said Platt. “Being able to work and help these kids, giving them the experience that they’ll never forget is something I always come back wanting to do again.”

An event as special as this one has long-lasting effects for the kids, but Baylor defensive end TJ Franklin said it’s not just the kids that are affected in a positive way.

“It’s special to me because it’s special to them,” said Franklin. “These kids don’t really get an opportunity as much as the other kids do, so just to be able to see their smiles, see the excitement on them when we help them out means a lot to us.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.