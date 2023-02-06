Bell County ice storm damage does not currently meet state damage threshold, county judge says

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Despite downed trees and nearly five days without power for thousands of people across Bell County, the damage currently reported does not meet the threshold for a local disaster declaration or to be added to the Governor’s declaration, County Commission explained Monday.

During the Bell County Commissioners Court meeting Monday morning, Judge David Blackburn and the counties emergency management coordinator, Bob Reinhard, explained that in order for a disaster declaration to be issued, the state will have needed to suffer widespread and severe property damage, injury or loss of life, specifically to underinsured or uninsured residents.

On February 2, the state offered a link for people to report damages. Reinhard says so far, 22 Bell County residents reported damages.

Of the 22 reports, 21 came from residents who are insured. Reinhard says 17 of the reports were filed by Temple residents, and 15 of the reports were from people just reporting that their power was out.

“I’m not saying there wasn’t damage, but the extent of that damage across the county, how widespread it was, didn’t seem to reach a level we couldn’t cope with,” Blackburn said during the meeting.

The window for both a local disaster declaration and to be added to the Governor’s list is, however, still open.

Judge Blackburn and Reinhard says residents are still encouraged to report damages and say the status of the county can change pending more reports of damage from uninsured or underinsured residents.

“All things considered, Bell County could have fared a lot worse,” Reinhard said.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a Disaster Declaration Saturday for seven counties including Milam County.

Reinhard compared Bell Counties damages to neighboring Milam County, which he says Bell County assisted through the storm

Milam experienced outages to its municipal court as well as other city and county facilities.

Reinhard says the county experienced significant damage to government infrastructure without power or internet and were unable to treat its water for some time.

He says Bell County offered assistance to Milam by means of meals, blankets and other supplies.

During the Commissioners Court Meeting, Bell County leaders also explored options to burn or dispose of debris across the county.

The commissioners also clarified that power issues during the ice storm were not a result of grid failure.

Judge David Blackburn says according to Oncor, ice was the main culprit of outages across the county.

He says ice weighing down trees and powerlines caused many outages, as well as ice on transformers. As that ice thawed, Oncor says it caused the transformers to experience a shortages.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.