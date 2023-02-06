Good rain chances moving in for Tuesday & Wednesday!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
It’s been a VERY windy and warm Monday across Central Texas, with a few locations reporting wind gusts over 40mph! These strong winds are in advance of our next cold front set to arrive in Central Texas tomorrow afternoon and evening. Breezy south winds will stick around tonight, pulling more humidity into Central Texas. We will start out Tuesday morning cloudy and mild, with temperatures struggling to drop below 60°. We will likely see a few scattered light showers to start out Tuesday morning as well. Spotty light showers stick around through the morning and early afternoon, but a few thunderstorms may pop up during the late afternoon and evening as our cold front arrives.

Behind the cold front we will continue to see more scattered showers Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Most of the rain should be out of our area around lunchtime on Wednesday. It will be breezy and cooler for Wednesday, with highs only in the mid-50s. Another cold front is set to arrive late Thursday. This front won’t bring us any rain, but it will bring us windy and colder weather. Highs Friday will struggle to make it into the low-50s, with northwest winds likely gusting over 30 mph.

The weekend is looking nice, but another weather system looks to bring us another round of good rain chances around Valentines Day.

