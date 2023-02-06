Happy Birthday, ET! World’s oldest African Penguin turns 43

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA (KWTX) - ET, the world’s oldest African penguin, turned 43 years old on January 28.

The Metro Richmond Zoo said that according to our best available data, ET is not only the oldest African penguin in the world today, but also the oldest African penguin to have ever lived.

In the wild, their average lifespan is around 15-20 years, but they can live much longer in zoological parks, the zoo said.

“Penguins are monogamous and will mate for life. She has outlived two of her mates at the MRZ, and her current mate is Einstein. ET and Einstein have their own private space so she can spend her senior years without any penguin drama,” the zoo said.

ET arrived at the zoo in 1995 and is ET “in good health considering her age,” the zoo said.

“Like most elderly penguins, ET suffers from arthritis for which she receives medication. She also has impaired vision, but her quality of life is strong. She eats well and still loves to swim.”

