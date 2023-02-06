Killeen Police Department asking for help in assault case

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect in an assault investigation.

At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault.

According to police, video surveillance was obtained and to shows a black male pushing a 66-year-old victim down the stairs during a robbery, causing the victim injuries.

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department are seeking assistance in identifying this suspect who is known as “Jeff” who is approximately 40 to 56 years old, 5 feet 8 inches, and 200 to 250 pounds.

Detectives are asking anyone who may know this person or have any information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

