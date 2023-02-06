Movement greater than its creator helps many in community.

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Salado, where a woman has created a movement much greater than herself.
By Pete Sousa
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST
“I just believe in serving other people. And you know, helping people where they have needs,” Pat Scarborough, Be Remarkable Winner.

Pat Scarborough makes it seem simple but according to the several nominations we received on her behalf, it’s quite the undertaking.

“Hearts and Hands is the local food pantry here in Salado and we’ve been around for 30 years but at this location for about six years. We serve our community here and we do Bartlett and Holland and I just reach out to all the people that that need help,” Pat Scarborough.

The goal of Hearts and Hands is to help alleviate hunger by providing nutritious food, personal care items, and social service information to those who need them.

It’s a job that Pat takes seriously and one that she was rewarded for thanks to the generosity of Danny Daniel and the folks at Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

“I am so humbled.”

“As part of the program the law firm donates $500 to you to do with whatever you might need a massage. To use it for yourself,” Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

You can find Hearts and Hands Ministries at 213 Mill Creek Drive #136 in Salado, where they take donations every Wednesday, and visit them online at https://heartandhandsministries.com/

If you know of a Remarkable person, nominate them at www.kwtx.com/BeRemarkable.

