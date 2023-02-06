Police in Central Texas find 28 catalytic converters during traffic stop

Joseph Dominguez and Trevon Williams were arrested and charged with theft of property.
Joseph Dominguez and Trevon Williams were arrested and charged with theft of property.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR PARK, Texas (KWTX) - Two men were arrested in the theft of catalytic converters, the Cedar Park Police Department announced Monday.

Over the weekend, officers were conducting a traffic stop when they found 28 suspected stolen catalytic converters in the trunk of a vehicle.

28 suspected stolen catalytic converters
28 suspected stolen catalytic converters

Joseph Dominguez and Trevon Williams were arrested and charged with theft of property.

“This stemmed from a tip from a community member who reported seeing someone looking under parked vehicles in a parking lot,” said the police on their Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

