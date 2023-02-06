Police in Central Texas find 28 catalytic converters during traffic stop
CEDAR PARK, Texas (KWTX) - Two men were arrested in the theft of catalytic converters, the Cedar Park Police Department announced Monday.
Over the weekend, officers were conducting a traffic stop when they found 28 suspected stolen catalytic converters in the trunk of a vehicle.
Joseph Dominguez and Trevon Williams were arrested and charged with theft of property.
“This stemmed from a tip from a community member who reported seeing someone looking under parked vehicles in a parking lot,” said the police on their Facebook.
