Power restored at Marlin ISD schools, residual impact to be assessed

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Power has been restored at Marlin Elementary and Marlin Middle schools late Sunday night, according to a release from the district.

The recent winter ice storm knocked out power in much of the Central Texas area, Falls county taking a pretty big hit by outages the last few days.

Marlin ISD says that staff will be returning to the district at nine in the morning on Monday, Feb. 6 and students will return on Tuesday. This is because district employees will spend Monday assessing the residual impact of the outage to make sure they can welcome students back safely.

In an email to staff, Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson offered a tone of support in a statement that reads:

“As of 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, power was restored at Marlin Elementary and Middle schools. With the electricity being restored after being disconnected for a number of days, as well as the uncertainty regarding any potential issues (food spoilage, internet connectivity, other classroom/building damage.”

The email goes on to say: “This has been an extremely difficult time for most of us, including our students. Please reach out to any member of your campus/district leadership team if yourself or a student is in need of assistance.”

