Tennessee man saves infant twins left alone in home

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home.

On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies.

“I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.

While visiting a friend just before 6 p.m., Garrett said he heard a high-pitched scream from a house on Eden Drive.

“I heard him at this house, but his hand was coming out the door,” said Garrett.

He said that when he went to investigate, he saw an infant alone and cold, two homes away, and immediately called 911.

“The baby didn’t have no shirt, no shoes, and no pants,” said Garrett.

When MPD arrived, officers made another startling discovery: There were two children located at the residence alone, according to police.

Garrett, a father of three boys himself said if it wasn’t for the screams, he doesn’t know how long those babies would’ve been alone.

“I don’t know how long they were over there, the police says two days,” said Garrett.

Memphis police said the children were found unharmed, checked out by EMT and released to relatives. The parents arrived on the scene moments after the officers’ arrival.

“They found one male that was in the back, in the shed with a red hoodie on, and a female in the car too,” said Garrett.

Garrett, concerned about the infant’s well-being, posted a video on Facebook on Saturday to locate the twins.

Through the help of social media, Garrett found them and bought them anything that they may need.

“We went to Walmart, Family Dollar, and we got so much stuff for this baby, like both of them,” said Garrett.

MPD couldn’t release if the parents are facing charges at this time but MPD says officers did notify DCS of the incident.

