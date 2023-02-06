Texas man with over 100 warrants arrested

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man with over 100 warrants has been arrested in Harris County.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies responded on Feb. 3 to the 500 block of FM 1960 in reference to a man who was walking on the roadway and impeding traffic.

Upon deputies arriving they located the mam and he was identified as Kenneth English,55.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman, a further investigation revealed that he had 103 open misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest.

English was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrants.

