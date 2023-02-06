Texas woman jailed on $5M bond in husband’s death from “suspicious illness”

Sarah Jean Hartsfield, 48, a Southeast Texas woman, has been arrested in the suspicious death...
Sarah Jean Hartsfield, 48, a Southeast Texas woman, has been arrested in the suspicious death of her husband.(Chambers County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Sarah Jean Hartsfield, 48, a Southeast Texas woman, has been arrested in the suspicious death of her husband.

Hartsfield was taken to the Chambers County Jail, where she is being held on a $5 million bond.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 to the Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital.

The deputies were investigating a “suspicious illness” of an emergency room patient who was was transported via ambulance from Beach City, Texas.

Authorities arrived at the hospital and initiated an investigation due to inconsistencies in the information provided by the hospital staff.

During the investigation, additional inconsistencies, as well as other determining factors, made the illness appear more suspicious in nature, investigators said.

“The patient identified as Joseph Hartsfield died as the result of what investigators believe to be foul play. This would lead to them to have probable cause to arrest the victim’s wife,” investigators said.

“This is an active case and only limited details can be released at this time. I appreciate the hard work of the deputies and detectives who followed their instincts and identified the suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr. Hartfield’s death that could have been labeled as ‘death due to illness’ instead of murder,” said Sheriff Hawthorne.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena

Latest News

File Graphic
Gov. Abbott unveils plan for state agencies to ban TikTok, secure ‘sensitive locations’ from prohibited technologies
Temple resident braces freezing temperatures to remove fallen tree from car
Bell County ice storm damage does not currently meet state damage threshold, county judge says
Baylor football teams up with No Limitations on the gridiron
Kristi Gilley
2 abducted Missouri children found in a Florida supermarket after going missing nearly a year ago