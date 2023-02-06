Three suspects arrested in connection to armed carjacking at gas station

(LEFT TO RIGHT) Matthew Sykes, 18, Xzavier Jones, 20, and Alexander Wyatt, 30,
(LEFT TO RIGHT) Matthew Sykes, 18, Xzavier Jones, 20, and Alexander Wyatt, 30,(Bell County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Three suspects were arrested in the aggravated robbery at a gas station last week, according to the Temple Police Department.

Matthew Sykes, 18, Xzavier Jones, 20, and Alexander Wyatt, 30, were taken into custody on Feb. 1 on federal carjacking charges.

The gas station robbery happened at around 7:20 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 2300 block of S. 57th Street.

The victim told police officers he was pumping gas when “two young black males approached him, pointed a gun at him, and demanded to take his vehicle,” police said.

The victim’s vehicle was found abandoned in the 1000 block of S. 49th St. where officers located two suspects.

Police said one of the suspects was Jones, who fled from police and discarded the weapon used in the aggravated robbery. The weapon was later recovered by police.

“The victim positively identified both Jones and Sykes as the individuals responsible for committing the aggravated robbery,” said Nohely Mackowiak, a spokeswoman with the City of Temple.

Officers then located a red SUV which was later determined to have been used in the aggravated robbery. Wyatt, the driver of this vehicle, was also taken into custody.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena

Latest News

Kristi Gilley
2 abducted Missouri children found in a Florida supermarket after going missing nearly a year ago
Detectives with the Killeen Police Department are seeking assistance in identifying this...
Killeen Police Department asking for help in assault case
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
Texas defense hawks urge Congress away from military funding cuts to raise the debt ceiling
City of Belton receives grant to build park around historic landmark
City of Belton receives $750,000 grant to build a park around a local historic landmark